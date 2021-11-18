Pure Extracts Reaches Production Milestone: Nearly 3 Tons Of Cannabis And Hemp

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector announced on Nov. 18 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has now processed over 2,200 lbs of cannabis dry flower and over 3,300 lbs of hemp biomass using its state-of-the-art CO2 and Co-Solvent Injection extraction systems.

The bulk of the extracted oil has been used in the Company’s branded products, especially for its popular one-gram vape carts as well as for its white-label customers.

“We are pleased to have reached this extraction processing milestone and proud of the quality we have achieved and maintained. Our reputation as a reliable producer of high-quality cannabis products is constantly growing,” Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky commented.

Currently, Pure Extracts, with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, offers 24 unique products in the recreational cannabis space, in four provinces (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario) and another 9 products in the medical cannabis space.

The company has manufactured approximately 50,000 vape carts and 100,000 gummy packs. Pure Pulls branded line of full-spectrum oil (FSO) THC and CBD vape products and high potency 100 mg CBD Pure Chews, continue to receive a strong reception from the marketplace with re-orders increasing in frequency, reported the company in a press release.

Price Action:

PRXTF traded 9.45% lower at $0.12 per share, at the time of writing, Thursday night.

Photo By Chiara Summer On Unsplash