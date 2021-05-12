fbpx
Pure Extracts Cannabis & Hemp Co. Debuts Functional Mushrooms Products On Amazon

byNatan Ponieman
May 12, 2021 3:41 pm
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (PINK: PRXTF) announced on Monday the listing of its first functional mushroom products on the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce platform.

Pure Extracts is a cannabis and hemp extraction company based in Whistler, British Columbia. The company added functional mushrooms to its strategy earlier this year.

The first products published on the Amazon platform are formulations made of Reishi and Maitake, two species of mushrooms used in Eastern traditions for their therapeutic properties.

Formulations packaged as direct-to-consumer products are currently available at $19.97 for 90-capsule bottles. The company expects to add a Lion’s Mane formulation later this year.

“We are excited to be on Amazon, the largest online marketplace and the most powerful platform in the world for brand development, and to have made our first U.S. and Canadian sales of our Pure Mushrooms product,” Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky said.

“The functional mushroom wellness market is experiencing robust sales as many consumers are trying to boost their immune systems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we build out the mushroom extraction section of our facility, we plan to bring more products to market,” Nikolaevsky added.

