Welcome to the Party $INM! Competition or Compliment to $SNDL? — Cannabis Daily November 18, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 18, 2021 2:30 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

South Dakota lawmakers recommend bill to legalize marijuana.

New York bans advertising for cannabis and psychedelics in subways.

Rep. Nancy Mace's history with cannabis.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

4Front Ventures(OTCQX:FFNTF)

TILT Holdings(OTCQX:TLLTF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ:INM)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

