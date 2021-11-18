Pet Releaf Teams Up With Alphagreen To Launch Pet CBD Products In Europe

Pet Releaf, the award-winning animal health brand, announced its European expansion with Alphagreen, the health and wellness e-commerce platform. For the first time, consumers in Europe will be able to shop for pet health and wellness CBD products from Pet Releaf, the company reported on Wednesday.

All of the Pet Releaf CBD products are made from hemp oil extracted from hemp family farms in the United States, which are both herbicide and pesticide-free.

Alphagreen has had massive success as the leading marketplace for CBD and wellness products in Europe, with over 250 brands and nearly 2,000 products across multiple countries. With an ever-growing consumer demand to satisfy, Alphagreen is growing its e-tailer and wholesale operations across Europe, allowing shoppers access to brands previously locked out from the market.

"Pets are at the heart of the home and an extension of the family, which is why animal health and wellness is so important to ensure the very best care,” Alphagreen CEO Alexej Pikovsky stated. “As a result, we are thrilled to be able to provide our e-commerce shoppers in Europe exclusive access to this award-winning CBD brand – Pet Releaf. It provides the next generation of animal health, which is why it is the clear market leader as a brand in North America. Hence we feel honored with our Pet Releaf partnership, which I am confident will be a massive success across the European market,"

The global CBD pet market was valued at $125 million in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9% by 2028.

Photo: Courtesy of Jamie Street on Unsplash