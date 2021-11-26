Black Friday: Tyson 2.0 Launches In Colorado With Contest Offering Cannabis Cultivation Tour With Mike Tyson

Colorado's The Green Solution dispensaries are the first in the nation to debut the much-anticipated Tyson 2.0 cannabis line on Black Friday.

Tyson 2.0's line of flower, concentrates, edibles, beverages and pre-rolls are produced through an exclusive partnership with Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) and the legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

The Opening Round – Cultivation Tour With Tyson Himself

To celebrate the Black Friday launch – or 'Green Friday' as some are calling it – The Green Solution (TGS) and Tyson 2.0 are offering a chance to win a grand prize that includes a cultivation tour with Mike Tyson, along with a swag bag containing Tyson 2.0 memorabilia and a $200 TGS gift card. The second-place winner will receive a pair of autographed boxing gloves and the third-place winner will take home a photograph also signed by Tyson who has called cannabis "life-changing."

“Cannabis puts me in a different state of mind; it relaxes me. I wish I would have discovered how it could help me earlier in life, because in my case, the more relaxed I am, the better I am," Tyson said. "Not just as a fighter, but in my daily life. I’ve been involved in every step of developing Tyson 2.0 and I am excited to have this platform to share with others what has been life-changing for me.”

Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0 told Benzinga that Tyson has personally tested all the new products.

“In partnership with Columbia Care and TGS, we are thrilled to launch the Tyson 2.0 line of products in Colorado,” Wilks said. “Tyson 2.0’s high potency flower products that have been tested and approved by Mike, will be available to Tyson fans throughout TGS’ dispensaries in Colorado and soon to other markets nationwide.”

Green Friday – It's A Thing

Tyson 2.0 flower will start selling at TGS shops on “Green Friday” – the company’s twist on Black Friday – for a limited time at an introductory price of $89.95 for one ounce.

Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care told Benzinga the company will be bringing Tyson 2.0 to new markets soon.

“We’re excited to launch Tyson 2.0 products through The Green Solution in Colorado on Black Friday and know these products, which have been thoughtfully developed by Mike Tyson himself based on his own positive outcomes, will be well-received by customers in the market. We’re also looking forward to bringing them to more markets across the country in the coming months.”

Contest Details

TGS Green Lifestyle rewards members who purchase their Tyson 2.0 flower before Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, will be automatically entered into the contest. Entrants do not need to be a member of Green Lifestyle rewards to win. No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway, but entrants must be 21 or older.

