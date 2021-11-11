Exclusive: Cannabinoid Sexual Health, Wellness Co. Peak Pharm Labs Launches In Canada

Canada-based companies Pleasure Peaks and Hybrid Pharm have partnered up to create Peak Pharm Labs, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

The new joint venture is dedicated to making sexual health and wellness products through its extensive research and collaboration with various industry-leading healthcare professionals.

The partnership is unique in the growing Canadian cannabis market. A leader in CBD-infused sexual health and intimacy products, Pleasure Peaks brings a deep knowledge of the marketplace and customer needs, while Hybrid Pharm offers extensive experience in compounded pharmaceutical product development and clinical treatment modalities.

Peak Pharm Labs combines this powerhouse into a new brand that offers customers a highly personalized approach to cannabinoid usage for sexual health and wellness.

Peak Pharm Labs’ first product will be 10|30 CBD and 0|50mg CBD-infused suppositories. The product launch date is set for early 2022.

“I’m honored to work with Rahim Dhalla, pharmacist, and owner of Hybrid Pharm,” said Antuanette Gomez, founder of Pleasure Peaks. “With patients, culture and research in mind, we couldn't have picked a better partner to bring an exciting new line of cannabis-based sexual health products to market."

Patients are at the core of the research and development of new products at Peak Pharm Labs. With many women suffering from chronic conditions like endometriosis, provoked vestibulodynia and dyspareunia, Peak Pharm Labs sees an abundance of opportunities to create life-changing products in the medical cannabis space, Gomez explained.

