Canopy Growth's BioSteel Taps Woman's Basketball Prodigy Azzi Fudd As New Ambassador

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. announced Wednesday its latest collegiate athlete deal with women's basketball freshman phenom Azzi Fudd.

Under the partnership, BioSteel takes the collegiate name, image and likeness (NIL) deals to the next level of endorsement, as Fudd agreed to become both a brand ambassador and partner of BioSteel, marking the signing as one of the first partnerships at the college level.

Other famous athletes that joined the brand's team include Patrick Mahomes, Luka Dončić, and Christen Press, as well as University of Miami's Division I quarterback D'Eriq King, who was the brand's first NIL deal and first college football ambassador.

"Maintaining a healthy lifestyle has always been very important to me, and as a student-athlete, hydration is a critical part of that, on and off the court," Fudd said. "As I move into the next phase of my career, it is really important that I continue to be smart about what I put into my body on a daily basis. Being able to team up with BioSteel, and having clean and sugar-free options, I am really excited about what this partnership will do for my hydration routine."

Launched in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, Bio Steel is manufactured by BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is part-owned by the Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC).

Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic recently said that BioSteel could end up being a key driver for the Canadian cannabis giant on its path to achieving $250 million in sales, helped by constant growth around CBD and other non-marijuana businesses.

The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support daily hydration.

Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, featuring various flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze.

BioSteel's Recent Moves

In August, BioSteel Sports Nutrition entered a multi-year sponsorship deal as the official sports drink of the Los Angeles Lakers. Under the agreement, the company opted to support the 17-time NBA champions' performance with Clean. Healthy. Hydration., year-round both on and off the court.

Shortly after, BioSteel teamed up with WB Canna Co. & Wellness, a new wholly-owned subsidiary of wine and spirits distributor WEBB Banks to bring its sports hydration drink to the Caribbean, Latin America and travel retail.

The company recently became the Official Sports Drink of the Miami HEAT, adding to its stacked lineup of partnerships with some of the most historic franchises in basketball.

CGC Price Action

Canopy Growth's shares traded 2.22% lower at $13.66 per share at the time of writing, Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Canopy Growth Corporation