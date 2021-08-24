Canopy Growth's BioSteel To Reach The Caribbean And Latin America Via Spirits Distributor WEBB Banks

WB Canna Co. & Wellness, a new wholly-owned subsidiary of wine and spirits distributor WEBB Banks is bringing sports hydration drink BioSteel to the Caribbean, Latin America and travel retail.

The collaboration with WB Canna Co. & Wellness marks the first time that BioSteel products will be available in the region.

Launched in 2009, Bio Steel is manufactured by BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is part-owned by the Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC).

As one of the leading sports drinks, Bio Steel has been partnering with famous athletes, such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Last week, BioSteel Sports Nutrition agreed to support the 17-time NBA champions' performance with Clean. Healthy. Hydration., year-round both on and off the court.

"For years BioSteel has been the top name in sports hydration for professional athletes and fitness-minded consumers, and we're very excited to bring these innovative products now to consumers in the Caribbean, Latin America, and duty-free," Phillip Jarrell, COO of WB Canna Co. & Wellness, disclosed Tuesday. "BioSteel is an important addition to the WB Canna Co. & Wellness portfolio as we continue to build a book of world-class wellness brands."

John Celenza, co-CEO and co-founder of BioSteel, shared Jarrell's enthusiasm.

"With their vast distribution in the Caribbean and Latin America, this partnership will build on our commitment to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to health and environmentally conscious consumers and athletes across the globe," Celenza added.

Photo: Courtesy of Cytonn Photography on Unsplash