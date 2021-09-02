Canopy Growth's BioSteel Taps Miami Hurricanes' Division 1 QB D'Eriq King As Its New Ambassador

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. announced Thursday the signing of University of Miami's Division I quarterback D’Eriq King, making him the brand’s first collegiate name, image and likeness (NIL) deal and first college football ambassador. The move brings the brand’s rapidly growing presence to the collegiate level as BioSteel continues to bring Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to the athletes and consumers around the world who are looking for a sugar-free hydration option.

Launched in 2009, Bio Steel is manufactured by BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is part-owned by the Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC).

King, who is entering his final college season, is one of the country’s top players and is viewed as a contender for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

“I have to be smart about what I put into my body, and I’ve always sought out products that offer clean and sugar-free solutions to my daily hydration routine,” King said. “That’s why partnering with BioSteel is the perfect fit, and I can’t wait to take the field this year knowing I have the support of their premium hydration products.”

John Celenza, co-founder and co-CEO of BioSteel added that King is an amazing athlete with a promising season ahead of him. “His belief in the importance of ongoing Clean. Healthy. Hydration. makes him a perfect partner for us. As he heads into his first game as a BioSteel ambassador this weekend, we’ll be aiming to take college athlete deals like his to the next level, and we can’t wait to support him throughout the season.”

Price Action

Canopy Growth’s shares were trading 2.14% higher at $17.21 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash