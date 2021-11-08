QQQ
Video: Overcoming The Biggest Hurdle In Legal Cannabis, Banking

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
November 8, 2021 11:57 am
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Justin Fischer, CEO & Co-Founder of RiskScout.
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Flower One Holdings Inc (OTC:FLOOF)
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)
  • Stem Holdings (OTC:STMH)
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC:MMNFF)
  • Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCGWF)

Meet The Hosts:

 Patrick Lane: https://twitter.com/patricklanebz

Javier Hasse: https://twitter.com/javierhasse

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Underperform, Policy Moves, Earnings, Pitbull, Lil Kim, Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of October 25, 2021. Contents read more
Flower One To Produce Justin Bieber's Peaches Cannabis Prerolls In Nevada

Cannabis company Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11) has partnered with Justin Bieber and current brand partner Palms to launch the limited-edition of PEACHES pre-rolls. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Tilray, Flower One, NCIA, Medical Marijuana, Jushi, HEXO

Tilray Appoints Blair MacNeil as President Of Tilray Canada, Promotes Jim Meiers To COO read more
Flower One Raises $5M Via Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units

Cannabis company Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE:F11) has raised $5 million through the non-brokered private placement of its units. Based in Nevada, the company reported closing the first tranche of the financing on Monday. read more