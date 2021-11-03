Marijuana Company Of America To Launch In-Store Cannabis Advertising Business: VapeTV US

Cannabis holding company Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) announced Wednesday that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to create a new in-store advertising business dubbed VapeTV US.

MCOA's wholly-owned distribution company, cDistro, Inc., will own 25% of the VapeTV U.S. business, following a partnership with VapeTV Ltd. of the United Kingdom and Jasleen Enterprises LLC, the owner of Vapor Maven.

“We are excited to initiate the U.S. market version of the highly successful and lucrative VapeTV business. By launching with Vapor Maven's nearly 200 retail locations and by leveraging cDistro's active customer database of more than 65,000 retail vape stores in the U.S., we anticipate an accelerated delivery of VapeTV advertising content to U.S. consumers,” Mike Shaw, founder of VapeTV U.K. said. “We believe that the high level of competition among the thousands of individual smoke, vape and CBD brands vying to sell in the U.S. will result in a high demand for the in-store media advertising space and content VapeTV US plans to provide."

VapeTV U.K. is a European provider of in-house media for the vaping industry offering in-store display systems for retail vape stores that run paid advertising content for consumer appreciation.

Vapor Maven is a chain of retail vape shops with close to 200 locations, across six states, headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Chiara Summer on Unsplash