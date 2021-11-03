QQQ
+ 0.50
388.56
+ 0.13%
BTC/USD
-1093.12
62126.87
-1.73%
DIA
-1.16
361.73
-0.32%
SPY
-0.54
462.44
-0.12%
TLT
+ 0.33
146.76
+ 0.22%
GLD
-2.44
169.60
-1.46%

Marijuana Company Of America To Launch In-Store Cannabis Advertising Business: VapeTV US

byJavier Hasse
November 3, 2021 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marijuana Company Of America To Launch In-Store Cannabis Advertising Business: VapeTV US

Cannabis holding company Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) announced Wednesday that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to create a new in-store advertising business dubbed VapeTV US.

MCOA's wholly-owned distribution company, cDistro, Inc., will own 25% of the VapeTV U.S. business, following a partnership with VapeTV Ltd. of the United Kingdom and Jasleen Enterprises LLC, the owner of Vapor Maven.

“We are excited to initiate the U.S. market version of the highly successful and lucrative VapeTV business. By launching with Vapor Maven's nearly 200 retail locations and by leveraging cDistro's active customer database of more than 65,000 retail vape stores in the U.S., we anticipate an accelerated delivery of VapeTV advertising content to U.S. consumers,” Mike Shaw, founder of VapeTV U.K. said. “We believe that the high level of competition among the thousands of individual smoke, vape and CBD brands vying to sell in the U.S. will result in a high demand for the in-store media advertising space and content VapeTV US plans to provide."

VapeTV U.K. is a European provider of in-house media for the vaping industry offering in-store display systems for retail vape stores that run paid advertising content for consumer appreciation.

Vapor Maven is a chain of retail vape shops with close to 200 locations, across six states, headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Chiara Summer on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Marijuana Company Of America Signs LOI For Hemp Farming Cultivation

Executives From 6 CBD Cannabis Companies Are Gathering For A Virtual Investor Conference On Thursday

Executives From 6 CBD Cannabis Companies Are Gathering For A Virtual Investor Conference On Thursday

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
The Week In Cannabis: New ETF, First Delivery App On Apple, FBI, Sundial, M&A And More

The Week In Cannabis: New ETF, First Delivery App On Apple, FBI, Sundial, M&A And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 5, 2021. Contents read more
Marijuana Company Of America Acquires cDistro To Boost Distribution Capabilities

Marijuana Company Of America Acquires cDistro To Boost Distribution Capabilities

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA) has acquired distribution company cDistro, Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction read more