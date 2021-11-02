Cannabis Influencer 'Smoke' Launches His Own Weed Line

Cannabis influencer Layne Schmerin, the creative mind behind viral Instagram accounts like @Smoke, @TopTree and @Ganja has launched his own cannabis brand and it's called 'smoke.'

The cannabis is cultivated by Backpack Boyz, a well-known Los Angeles-based team of growers. The initial lineup features two of Layne’s favorite strains: Gushers and Lemon Cherry Gelato.

The Gushers strain (or as Layne calls it, “smuckers”) has a beautiful dark purple look to it. “It makes me feel like I’m able to manage any situation while enjoying a tasty bud with fruity and gassy undertones. It is a little on the heavier side in comparison to the Lemon Cherry,” Layne explains.

“The lemon cherry gelato has an amazing nose and look to it,” he adds. “It’s everything you’d expect from a top shelf Gelato cross. It’s the perfect herb to be rolled into a blunt. It’s definitely a euphoric yet relaxed feeling.”

More strains will be released in coming months.

