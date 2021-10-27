New Cannabis Products: Dr. Dabber's Dab Attachments, An Ultrasonic Bong Cleaner

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Dr. Dabber's TDE Line

Dr. Dabber's new line of TDE, "Traditional Dab Experience", features three glass attachments: TDE J-Perc Attachment, TDE Ball Rig, and TDE Whip Attachment.

The TDE conversion kit works directly with a Boost EVO Quick Connect Adapter, so users can easily swap between different glass attachments using one simple part that comes with every Boost EVO. Standout features for the TDE glass attachments include the ability to hot load concentrates and improve directional airflow plus, users can easily swap between different glass attachments to suit their mood or session size.

All Dr. Dabber TDE Attachments come with white and black silicone seals, and carb cap seals, to mix or match with the Boost EVO.

WaveWasher

Whether you're using a bong, dab rig or pipe, it is crucial to clean your 4/20 glass thoroughly and frequently to avoid buildup of residue and bacteria. When it comes to cleaning your glass, you don't need any fancy solutions, just something simple to get the job done.

The makers of Myster and Octave products just launched their newest product, the WaveWasher, an ultrasonic, sustainable cleaning machine for bongs and other 4/20 glass. Similar to a dishwasher, the product cleans your bong with a mix of warm water and ultrasonic sound waves, blasting the dirty resin off your accessories. Keeping your equipment clean is a lot easier than one can imagine and it only takes a few minutes to extend the life of your stuff.

"We recommend cleaning your glass, on average, after every 3-5 sessions. The more that you clean your 4/20 glass, the more you get to enjoy all of the benefits of clean glass including better taste and experience," says Claude Galipeau, creator and designer of WaveWasher. "Dirty glass ruins the amazing flower flavor taste and increases harmful bacterial contamination within the glass that can make us sick."