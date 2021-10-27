Legacy Cannabis Manufacturer Rove Enters Michigan Market Via Shango Partnership

Legacy cannabis manufacturer Rove recently launched its cannabis vape products in dispensaries across Michigan.

Produced locally, 26 SKUs of Rove vapes are now available at dispensaries across Ann Arbor, Hazel Park, Grand Rapids and beyond, thanks to a licensing partnership with vertically integrated cannabis brand Shango.

With annual sales of $30 million, Rove remains one of few bootstrapped, legacy cannabis manufacturers in the U.S. While new to Michigan, Rove has become the number-one-selling vape brand in Nevada and is seeing exponential growth in new markets Oklahoma and Arizona. Rove produces whole cannabis flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, prerolls and hemp CBD products.

Rove president Paul Jacobson says of the new launch, “We cannot wait to share our Rove products with Michigan residents. Getting to share our flagship vapes with such a savvy market of cannabis enthusiasts is an exciting moment for us.”

Jacobson continued, noting that, “Michigan’s cannabis industry is in a really interesting place, having just opened up to recreational use. We can’t wait to be a part of the growing Michigan movement.”

