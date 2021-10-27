Company Says Cannabis Crop Yields Can Improve With These New Lighting Offerings

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Whether your business is plant-touching or not, innovation is the key to staying relevant in the cannabis industry.

Austin, Texas-based Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, unveiled new luminaires and lighting controls at the MJBizCon conference, held Oct. 19-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The product launches follow the company’s release of its multiyear, global research study, which showcases the effects of broad-spectrum lighting on crop yield and quality.

“In our recently announced research results, Fluence noted a clear, positive impact on cannabis crop yields, cannabinoid content and overall plant quality under broad-spectrum lighting,” Fluence CEO David Cohen said.

LED use for cannabis cultivation has increased more than 45% for all stages of growth since 2016, a sign that cultivators have embraced the power of LEDs and are seeking new ways to harness broad-spectrum lighting technology to optimize their growing environments, according to the 2021 State of the Cannabis Lighting Market report produced by Cannabis Business Times in partnership with Fluence.

“The efficacy of LED lighting solutions for cannabis cultivation is no longer a question,” Cohen said. “Fluence’s innovative new products — informed by the latest photobiology research — will enable cultivators to achieve exceptional crop performance.”

Let There Be Light

Fluence’s latest luminaires include:

SPYDR 2h: An extension of Fluence’s SPYDR series, featuring luminaires designed for single- or multitier growers who want to optimize space. The company’s high-output SPYDR 2h produces a photosynthetic photon flux of up to 2,080 micromoles per second (umol/s) and is designed to maximize yields.

An extension of Fluence’s SPYDR series, featuring luminaires designed for single- or multitier growers who want to optimize space. The company’s high-output SPYDR 2h produces a photosynthetic photon flux of up to 2,080 micromoles per second (umol/s) and is designed to maximize yields. SPYDR Fang: The SPYDR Fang is designed for the retail buyer and built with Fluence’s research-backed and science-led engineering leveraged by commercial growers around the world.

The SPYDR Fang is designed for the retail buyer and built with Fluence’s research-backed and science-led engineering leveraged by commercial growers around the world. RAZR Enclosed: The RAZR Modular System is now waterproof to withstand hyper-wet and humid environments within a vertical farm. The RAZR series is available with various spectral options, including broad white as well as dual red and blue light.

The RAZR Modular System is now waterproof to withstand hyper-wet and humid environments within a vertical farm. The RAZR series is available with various spectral options, including broad white as well as dual red and blue light. RAPTR: Fluence’s latest top light solution is an advanced one-to-one high-pressure sodium replacement. The next-generation top light consumes 1,000 watts at a high output, plugging in seamlessly to a grower’s existing facility for streamlined retrofits.

“Fluence’s high-output SPYDR 2h will transform how cannabis cultivators approach each stage of plant production,” said Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence. “We’ve seen incredible yield and quality metrics at high PPFDs, and we’re excited to collaborate with our growers to incorporate high-intensity lighting and cultivation strategies into their operations.”

In addition to showcasing its luminaires, Fluence also debuted its innovative lighting controls, including its SHYFT Light Scheduler that offers patented photoacclimation capabilities and daily photoperiod control for zero- to 10-volt LED and dimmable fluorescent fixtures. In addition, the company’s Wireless Flex Dimming solution plugs directly into the SHYFT Light Scheduler and leverages Bluetooth mesh technology to wirelessly control fixtures.

Fluence’s lighting technologies are ideal for vertically integrated companies such as Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB).

“MJBizCon is the world’s stage for unveiling leading cannabis innovations, and we’re thrilled to debut multiple solutions that are advancing the global cannabis market forward,” said Lorrie Schultz, senior vice president of marketing for Fluence. “We’re eager to showcase our new products at MJBizCon and exemplify how Fluence is helping cannabis cultivators grow smarter.”

