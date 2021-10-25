Rachael Rapinoe's Cannabis Co., Mendi, And Skater Leo Baker Held Charity Event In Detroit

All-natural recovery cannabis brand MENDI recently added leading Michigan-owned cannabis retailer JARS Cannabis (JARS) as its newest retail partner for 2021.

To celebrate this partnership, the brands, along with professional skateboarder ambassador Leo Baker came together for a true community event, WAKE-N-SKATE, in support of Community Push, a Detroit non-profit that bridges the gap between skateboarders and their communities.

WAKE-N-SKATE was held at Bishop DIY Skatepark in Detroit last Friday and included a build of new features exclusive to the park, park-wide clean-up and an intimate discussion with Leo Baker. Additionally, JARS donated $5,000 to support Community Push and its initiatives throughout Detroit.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JARS Cannabis stores across the state of Michigan as well as their locations in Arizona. They are a premier retailer and a like-minded partner for us as we continue to grow our retail footprint and brand visibility nationwide. More importantly, we feel honored to bring our team and Leo Baker to Detroit this Friday the 22nd to support a local non-profit, Community Push, to help rebuild skate parks in Detroit to promote health, wellness, and movement in the community,” Rachael Rapinoe, Mendi’s CEO, told Benzinga.