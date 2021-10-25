fbpx

Humboldt Farms' Cannabis Coming To A Dispensary Near You: Unrivaled Brands Will Exclusively Distribute California's Renowned Grower

byMaureen Meehan
October 25, 2021 4:56 pm
Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV), a multi-state cannabis operator, announced on Monday that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Humboldt Farms, California's leading source for organic sun-grown cannabis. As part of the agreement, Unrivaled will be executing all sales and distribution services of Humboldt Farms-branded products, including its hand-selected buds grown on small family farms in Humboldt County. 

Unrivaled Brands has operations in California, Oregon and Nevada.

“Unrivaled's California distribution strategy is to have a best-in-class offering across all key product categories. With Humboldt Farms, we can now provide buyers at our partner dispensaries with one of the best sun-grown flower options on the market — from a brand whose culture and values reflect those of the Unrivaled team," said Unrivaled president Oren Schauble. "Currently a top seller at Unrivaled dispensaries Blüm, The Spot and Peoples OC, we believe Humboldt Farms has the potential to be a top provider of sun-grown flower in California overall.”

Humboldt Farms founder and CEO Zach Rubin is also optimistic about the new arrangement.

“With their bold and creative approach to sales and their understanding of the market, we feel really confident in Unrivaled’s ability to expand our footprint into hundreds of premier dispensaries. Unrivaled shares our vision of Humboldt Farms as a leading sun-grown cannabis brand of California and we look forward to their representation,” Rubin said.

Humboldt Farms: The northern California company produces hand-selected buds that offer maximum potency due to the cultivation of cutting-edge strains with robust genetics. The branded flower lineup includes both large and small flower, which is available in eighths, quarters, half-ounces and ounces. The same premium flower is used to produce high-quality pre-rolls and live-rosin-infused pre-rolls available in single and four-packs.

Humboldt Farms also produces live resin grams and vape cartridges made from flower, which is flash-frozen after harvest and stored in violet glass to preserve the integrity, flavor and terpene profiles of each strain for an unrivaled experience.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

