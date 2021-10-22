Cannabis Movers & Shakers: GrowGen, The CanCoin, TXOG, HempFusion, Cannabis Bioscience International

GrowGen Names Becky Gebhardt Senior Vice President Of Marketing And E-Commerce

On Wednesday, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced the appointment of Becky Gebhardt as senior VP of marketing and e-commerce.

A seasoned marketing and e-commerce executive, Gebhardt has more than two decades of experience in the global consumer goods industry.

She previously served as the global chief marketing officer of Colorado-based PopSockets, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Lands' End, and the vice president and creative director at Crocs.

Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's CEO, said Gebhardt "will be responsible for leading customer acquisition, retention, and engagement initiatives across all channels as GrowGen defines the next generation of garden centers, with the largest selection, best service and grow professional community focused on high touch solutions for all types of growers."

CanCoin Taps Swiss Entrepreneur And Investor Heini Beretta To Its Advisory Board

CanCoin announced recently that Swiss entrepreneur and investor Heini Beretta has joined its advisory board, adding financial market and digital asset expertise.

Beretta is a specialist in digital assets and brings more than 23 years of experience in global capital markets, with eight years in the decentralized finance industry, in addition to extensive experience working with complex financial instruments and hedge funds.

Most recently, Beretta served as a senior advisor to a prominent Swiss family office investment group.

"With Heini Beretta's expertise in the decentralized finance industry (DeFi) and his extensive network of commercial and investor contacts globally, the CanCoin project team is looking forward to accelerating its go-to-market strategies, which have already commenced," said Daniel Daboczy, CEO at The CanCoin.

CanCoin is a cannabis token designed to resolve market issues such as a lack of transparency, poor tracking of the supply chain, distrust in monitoring systems in both products and patients and the reluctance of financial institutions to service the European cannabis market.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Announces Team Promotions And Additions

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation has recently strengthened its leadership team with promotion and additions, just weeks following Steven Yoo's appointment to the position of new CFO.

The Austin-based medical cannabis provider promoted William Doolan to vice president of product operations and Jason Sanders to director of cultivation and hired Meghan Clough as director of product management.

Dolan has an extensive background in product consumer-driven ideation, innovation, product development and manufacturing.

Sanders oversees the team responsible for cultivating and testing the highest-quality cannabis in the state of Texas. He manages the company's increasing cultivation operations, optimizing plant development, research and production to achieve the company's cultivation and business goals.

Prior to joining the company, Clough served as a senior product manager at YETI and brings considerable experience in product strategy for outdoor apparel, outerwear and consumer sporting goods companies such as Black Diamond Equipment, G-Form, Thule and The North Face.

"Serving our patients comes first," Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG said. "Our team's cultivation, manufacturing, and product expertise helps us get the right medicine into their hands—products that consistently meet their specific and unique needs. We look forward to expanding and enhancing our product lines in the coming year."

HempFusion Promotes Maria Leal To CFO

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) recently promoted Maria Leal, the company's vice president, controller, and interim CFO, to CFO.

During her career, Leal served in several senior financial accounting positions during her more than 20-year career.

Leal, who joined the Denver-based company in July of 2019, holds a CPA and an MBA and has a strong track record in financial management.

"Having Maria continue as our full-time Chief Financial Officer will benefit HempFusion since she truly understands the business, is well connected in the industry, and knows how to navigate certain complex regulations," Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's co-founder and CEO said. "Maria is an outstanding steward and strategist of capital and will play a key role in HempFusion's next phase of growth."

Cannabis Bioscience International Welcomes Director Of International Markets Anne Marie Graham To Board

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC:CHNC), which is doing business as Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, announced Wednesday that Elizabeth Hernandez, a member of its board of directors and its chief operating officer, has left the company and is no longer serving in these capacities.

Based in Houston, Texas, the company also said that it has appointed Anne Marie Graham, attorney at law and the company's director of international markets, to serve on its board of directors.

Previous to her new responsibilities, Graham was in charge of the well-known Cannabis World Journals magazine and was instrumental in achieving successful alliances with ICESI University in Cali, as well as the negotiations with a variety of Latin American academic institutions to expand the reach of CHNC all over the world.

"As one of the Directors of the company, I have witnessed production and execution, and now I am eager to fulfill my duties as a Member of the Board moving CHNC forward to higher profitability while continuing to expand our grasp in new and exciting markets," Marie Graham said.

Photo: Courtesy of Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash