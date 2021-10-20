Grammy Awarded R&B Star Miguel Launches Cannabis Beverage Kalvara In His Home State

Cannabis beverage Kalvara confirmed Tuesday its launch in California,

the home state of the company’s co-founder, owner and Chief Creative Director – Grammy award winner Miguel.

“Kalvara is a game changer,” Miguel said. “I can enjoy a fast and consistent lift wherever I am.”

Kalvara claims to be the first cannabis beverage with in-the-cap infusion technology and sonic emulsification. It is popular for the patented Vessl closure—an innovative nitrogen-powered cannabis liquid delivery device, while also offering a precise, consistent dose of fast-acting cannabinoids. The drink itself is calorie-free and does not contain any sugar or preservatives.

The consumers just have to twist the cap to release the pressurized nitrogen and see the THC liquid rush, there’s no need to measure, mix or shake. Each Kalvara beverage is available in a 100mg five-pack: Citrus Twist, Berry Chill and Tropical Inspire.

Kalvara is available at licensed retailers in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Ontario, with other states and Canadian provinces coming soon.

About Miguel

Miguel was nominated for the Grammy award 10 times, and his last two albums debuted at #1 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart. His 12 songs hit the Billboard Hot 100. Considered one of R&B’s respected artists, Miguel is known for collaborating with Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Usher, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, among others.

The artist openly spoke about his relationship with cannabis, claiming that he was a late bloomer in the space. He didn’t try weed until he was an adult, according to an interview with The Guardian.

Late or not, Miguel is now not only enjoying and endorsing he's involved in the creation of the new products made with it.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire