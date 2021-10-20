fbpx

QQQ
-0.49
375.96
-0.13%
BTC/USD
+ 1740.80
66021.39
+ 2.71%
DIA
+ 1.55
352.91
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.78
448.86
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.97
144.67
-0.68%
GLD
+ 1.46
163.99
+ 0.88%

Benzinga Cannabis Alliance: A Hub To Make Business Easier By Connecting Cannabis Companies and Industry-Leading Service Providers

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
October 20, 2021 7:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga Cannabis Alliance: A Hub To Make Business Easier By Connecting Cannabis Companies and Industry-Leading Service Providers

Patrick Lane, SVP of Corporate Partnerships at Benzinga joined Ian Burnstein and Jessica Johnson at last week's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York to present the Benzinga Cannabis Alliance (BCA).

The BCA is the leading national network of cannabis industry professionals dedicated to making business easier by connecting cannabis companies and industry-leading service providers.

The initiative leverages more than 37K+ cannabis industry professionals, to negotiate pricing that reduces operating expenses on the products and services frequently used by cannabis companies.

“We are trying to curate a list of people with good products, people, and customer service to build efficient operations and profitability for particular operators, small, medium, and large. We are a matchmaking service for Cannabis,” said Johnson, VP of operations of the BCA.

“We want to be a central hub where people can share ideas and concepts,” added Burnstein, co-founder and president of the BCA. 

Lane highlighted that the BCA draws on Benzinga’s ecosystem, including 20 million readers every month. The idea behind BCA is to funnel these folks into the alliance, “they are dispensary owners, investors, business professionals, and we are gonna let them interact with brands, we want to give them opportunities to find deals and add extra value.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

What Is Cannabis 3.0? CBD As Trojan Horse? Industry Experts Discuss The Future Landscape of Cannabis Brands

What Is Cannabis 3.0? CBD As Trojan Horse? Industry Experts Discuss The Future Landscape of Cannabis Brands

Speaking at last week’s  Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City, Mary Ellen read more
Micah Tapman Of BDSA Lays Out Cannabis Data In The Northeast

Micah Tapman Of BDSA Lays Out Cannabis Data In The Northeast

Micah Tapman, CEO of BDSA, a leading provider of market research solutions for the global cannabinoid industry, stopped by last week's Cannabis Capital Conference in New York to review the cannabis market of the northeast. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Viridian Capital's Scott Greiper On Increasing M&A In Cannabis Space, Trends, SPAC Opportunities

EXCLUSIVE: Viridian Capital's Scott Greiper On Increasing M&A In Cannabis Space, Trends, SPAC Opportunities

Lowered valuations for cannabis companies are leading to a shift in the way capital raises and merger and acquisition activity is occurring in the cannabis space. Viridian Capital Advisors President & Founder Scott Greiper shared the trends that are shifting in the space. read more
EXCLUSIVE: TerrAscend CEO Jason Wild On His Cannabis Saga

EXCLUSIVE: TerrAscend CEO Jason Wild On His Cannabis Saga

In September, TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) revealed its plans to reach the third-largest cannabis market in the countr read more