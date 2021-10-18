Cannabis Social Equity Organizations Receive Over $200K In Grants From GTI

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) recently announced the first group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.

Good Green is the company’s newest flower brand delivering a high-quality, affordable product that gives back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

What Happened

The three local nonprofits were selected from over 80 applicants.

The initial beneficiaries are Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, Why Not Prosper and Innovation Works Baltimore.

Each organization will receive $75,000 in unrestricted grants to address the impact brand’s three pillars: education, employment and expungement.

Good Green’s indica, sativa and hybrid popcorn flower are now available in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Commenting on the move, Ben Kovler, founder and CEO of Green Thumb Industries, told Benzinga, “We’re thrilled to partner with three extraordinary nonprofit organizations as they work to address the damage perpetrated by the failed War on Drugs.

“Each organization focuses on one of Good Green’s three pillars – expungement, education and employment – and we are excited to lend our support as they enact meaningful change in their communities,” he added.

