Rapper Drake Joins Cannabis Brand Bullrider As Partner, Strategic Advisor

Cannabis brand Bullrider announced Friday that Aubrey Drake Graham, the Grammy-award winning rapper, singer-songwriter and producer, is joining the company as the brand's new partner and strategic advisor.

Drake joins OVO co-founder and producer, Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, partner and advisor at Bullrider.

40's involvement with the brand was spurred by the brand's namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, which he credits as a life-changing product that has helped manage symptoms related to his decades-long journey with multiple sclerosis. Drake now joins Bullrider, a subsidiary of Robes Inc., as co-owner alongside industry veterans 40, Maxim Zavet and Lorne Greenberg.

The brand's offerings have expanded to multiple high-grade strains, merchandise, retail and premium cannabis products.

"I've always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I'm very excited to invest, partner and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience," Drake said in a statement.

40 noted that he joined the company wanting to help consumers access the same strains that helped him.

"It's not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I've always been extremely passionate about,” 40 said.

CEO Maxim Zavet added:"At the heart of Bullrider is the convergence of street art, hip-hop and limited premium Cannabis product drops. We're honored to create a space for Drake and 40 to continue their iconic partnership in lending their innovation and drive to sharing our products with the world."

Bullrider is set to open their unique farm-gate flagship store in Brampton, Ontario offering a one-of-a-kind cannabis production and retail experience in October 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Bullrider.