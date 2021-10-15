Gaming Entrepreneur Hector 'HECZ' Rodriguez Launches Pine Park Cannabis & Hemp Brand In California Via Deal With The Parent Co.

Famed gaming entrepreneur Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez, founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming, is launching a premium cannabis and hemp brand dubbed Pine Park.

Rooted in nostalgia and committed to the discovery and development of the industry, the brand Pine Park aims to make premium cannabis and hemp products inclusive and accessible.

"Pine Park refers to the place in Chicago I used to sneak out to when I was a teenager and smoked weed," Rodriguez said Thursday. "Cannabis has been a central part of my life, and throughout my journey building the esports industry, I've developed an incredible community that I'm excited to bring along for this next chapter."

To bring the Pine Park world to life, Rodriguez has partnered with a network of independent cannabis farmers, including Jason Morgan, a Santa Cruz, California native and third-generation strawberry farmer.

Rodriguez has also tapped two widely respected farms in the Salinas Valley, Waverider Nursery and Posibl Project, to provide an assortment of their best strains in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid SKUs.

The famous gamer, whose goal is to make a long-term impact through cannabis and hemp, plans to introduce new product categories through collaborations with best-in-class supply chain partners in the future.

In addition, the partnership with OpenNest Labs, a cannabis venture studio that incubates and accelerates next-generation brands, will enable Rodriguez to authentically grow the Pine Park products.

"Sharing the same principles of education, transparency, and a genuine commitment to the equitable development of the industry, it's been an honor getting to know Hector and bring Pine Park to life," said Tyler Wakstein, CEO and co-founder of OpenNest Labs.

Pine Park Available In California Via Distribution Deal With The Parent Co.

Pine Park brand teamed up with the California-based TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company to distribute its six inaugural strains – Blueberry Haze, Modified Mintz, Peanut Butter Breath, Grapes N Cream, Chem Driver, and Chem Reserve.

Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company, said "the intersection of cannabis and gaming represents a compelling opportunity to reach the passionate gamer culture, and we're thrilled to welcome HECZ's fans and the larger esports community into our ecosystem."

The first Pine Park flower became available in California on October 14th and is available exclusively through retailer and delivery partner, The Parent Company, with more exclusive drops to come.

Pine Park flower can be purchased at The Parent Company's stores, and their Caliva, Deli by Caliva and Coastal retail stores or online. It is also available through the Caliva App on Apple Store.

Photo: Courtesy of Pine Park