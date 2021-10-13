GrowGeneration Stock Plunges As HGS Acquisition Falls Through; Cuts FY21 Outlook
- GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) has terminated the previously announced asset purchase agreement with HGS Hydro mutually.
- "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's CEO.
- Outlook: GrowGeneration expects Q3 revenue of $114 million – $116 million versus the consensus of $123.06 million. It estimates Q4 revenue of $110 million – $120 million versus the consensus of $132.66 million.
- GrowGeneration lowered its FY21 revenue outlook to $440 million – $452 million (prior view $455 million – $475 million) versus the consensus of $471.64 million. The company had expected the HGS Hydro acquisition to provide about $20 million of revenue for 2021.
- GrowGeneration also announced its acquisition of All Seasons Gardening, an indoor-outdoor garden supply center specializing in hydroponics systems, lighting, and nutrients. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- GrowGeneration held $124.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: GRWG shares are trading lower by 9.81% at $21.42 on the last check Wednesday.
