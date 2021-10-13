fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.04
355.10
+ 0.57%
BTC/USD
+ 867.62
56864.55
+ 1.55%
DIA
-0.33
344.11
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.78
432.85
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.50
142.44
+ 1.04%
GLD
+ 2.99
161.67
+ 1.82%

GrowGeneration Stock Plunges As HGS Acquisition Falls Through; Cuts FY21 Outlook

byShivani Kumaresan
October 13, 2021 10:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GrowGeneration Stock Plunges As HGS Acquisition Falls Through; Cuts FY21 Outlook
  • GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWGhas terminated the previously announced asset purchase agreement with HGS Hydro mutually.
  • "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's CEO.
  • Outlook: GrowGeneration expects Q3 revenue of $114 million – $116 million versus the consensus of $123.06 million. It estimates Q4 revenue of $110 million – $120 million versus the consensus of $132.66 million.
  • GrowGeneration lowered its FY21 revenue outlook to $440 million – $452 million (prior view $455 million – $475 million) versus the consensus of $471.64 million. The company had expected the HGS Hydro acquisition to provide about $20 million of revenue for 2021.
  • GrowGeneration also announced its acquisition of All Seasons Gardening, an indoor-outdoor garden supply center specializing in hydroponics systems, lighting, and nutrients. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • GrowGeneration held $124.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GRWG shares are trading lower by 9.81% at $21.42 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why GrowGeneration Traded Higher Today

Why GrowGeneration Traded Higher Today

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) traded higher Monday after the company announced it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index. read more
Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

GAINERS: Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 14.86% at $0.52 with an estimated market cap of $43.9M. read more

Watching Cannabis Stocks Amid Headline Senators Warren, Booker Call On Dept. Of Justice To Decriminalize Cannabis; BZ NOTE: Tilray Shares Moved Lower But Other Cannabis Stocks Were Relatively Quiet

GrowGeneration Inks Distribution Agreement With Groundwork BioAg To Provide Cannabis Growers With Mycorrhizal Inoculants

GrowGeneration Inks Distribution Agreement With Groundwork BioAg To Provide Cannabis Growers With Mycorrhizal Inoculants

Hydroponics innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) and Groundwork BioAg, a global bio-agriculture company, announced Thursday that they have entered into a distribution agreement to offer DYNOMYCO, a unique brand of highly-concentrated mycorrhizal inoculants specifically formulated for cannab read more