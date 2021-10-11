Michigan Cannabis Sales Still Up There: September Earnings Reach $161.4M

Michigan's September cannabis sales improved 52.5% from the same period last year, hitting $161.4 million, which was 2.5% lower than in August, reported New Cannabis Ventures.

Out of a total of $161.4 million, according to the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, medical cannabis sales accounted for $36.5 million, down by 20.9% year-over-year, and 9% from the previous months. Adult-use sales accounted for $124.9 million, improving 109% year-over-year.

By category, flower brought in the most money in recreational sales – $61.16 million, followed by vape cartridges, which grossed $25.92 million and infused edibles with $16.7 million.

With more and more supply options, the price of flower continues to fall; it dropped 46% from the same period in 2020.

Last year, the Great Lake State raked in $985 million in cannabis sales, while combined sales year-to-date so far in 2021 hit $1.31 billion.

Photo: Courtesy of Ndispensable on Unsplash