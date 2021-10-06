Flora Growth Launching Global Clinical Trials: How Does Cannabis Affect Fibromyalgia And Chronic Pain?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to begin scientific clinical trials globally.

The focus of this study will be on the use of cannabinoids in patients suffering from fibromyalgia or chronic pain, with the primary research sites located in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Flora Pharma expects to fast-track traditional FDA and NHS timelines by running phase trials in parallel. The Human Pilot Study will initiate in the UK in coordination with an internationally recognized clinical research group based at the University of Manchester, while parallel molecular and pharmacokinetic studies will be conducted in the US with key scientists and colleagues of Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Flora’s lead scientific advisor. The immediate next steps are to submit data for ethics committee review and approval whereupon acceptance, further details will be provided.

“Our team is incredibly excited to announce our entry into cannabinoid science which will help us achieve our goal of developing pharmaceutical cannabis products while working to advance global cannabinoid research and become a thought leader in the space,” Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth stated.

Dr. Manalo-Morgan emphasized the importance of having more cannabis-related research to comprehend the “molecular and biochemical effects of cannabis at the cellular level, to begin to apply its implications as a pharmaceutical drug.”

Price Action

Flora Growth’s shares were trading 2.87% lower at $5.15 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Adrian Swancar on Unsplash