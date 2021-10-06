fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.05
356.33
+ 0.29%
BTC/USD
+ 3369.19
54841.18
+ 6.55%
DIA
-0.69
343.82
-0.2%
SPY
-0.28
433.38
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.60
142.99
+ 0.41%
GLD
+ 0.25
164.35
+ 0.15%

SALT Conference Gets A Dash Of Cannabis: What Do Alternative Investment Experts See In The Marijuana Industry?

byBenzinga Cannabis Contributors
October 6, 2021 1:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SALT Conference Gets A Dash Of Cannabis: What Do Alternative Investment Experts See In The Marijuana Industry?

This article was originally published on The Leaflet, a newsletter by Feuerstein Kulick.
On September 14, 2021, FK and Focus Growth co-founder David Feuerstein attended the world-renowned SALT conference to join a panel on the future of cannabis investing.  Founded in 2009, SALT brings together thousands of alternative-investment experts from around the world to discuss everything from crypto currencies to emerging market ETFs.  Prior speakers include President Joe Biden, Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman and actor Will Smith.  In other words, it’s a big deal.

(Panel experts SALT’ing attendees with cannabis knowledge.) SALT’s cannabis panel also included industry luminaries Jennifer Drake (Ayr’s Co-Chief Operating Officer),  Emily Paxhia (co-founder of Poseidon), Rob Sechrist (President of the Pelorus Equity Group) and Matt Karnes (the founder of GreenWave Advisors).  The panel spoke to a packed house about a wide range of cannabis investment issues, including the state of the cannabis market, the fragmentation caused by the dichotomy between state and federal law, the future of Chuck Schumer’s cannabis reform bill, and the potential effects of interstate commerce.
The fact that SALT convened a panel on the future of cannabis investing speaks to how far the industry has come.  It wasn’t long ago that cannabis companies were shunned by institutional investors.  But, like most things cannabis, that appears to be changing, and if the federal government finally does enact meaningful cannabis reform, institutional investors could be pouring into the space sooner rather than later. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets ETFs

Related Articles

Outperforming Cannabis Stocks Without Federal Legislation: These Top MSO Picks Will Surprise You

Outperforming Cannabis Stocks Without Federal Legislation: These Top MSO Picks Will Surprise You

As mentioned last week, we feel federal cannabis legislation is unlikely to come this year with a more realistic timeframe for legislation being next Summer or Fall when Democrats have a better sense of where they will stand coming out of the mid-term elections. read more
Field Trip Announces Major Indications For Lead Drug

Field Trip Announces Major Indications For Lead Drug

This article by Jason Najum was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission. read more
How To Keep Your Cannabis Business Safe And The Legal Situation In Business

How To Keep Your Cannabis Business Safe And The Legal Situation In Business

The cannabis market made huge progress over the last several years. The increase in the number of users boosted the industry’s value. Thanks to premium platforms like Askgrowers.com, anyone interested can learn about cannabis strains and brands quickly. Even most governments seem readier than ever to adjust the laws and legalize cannabis. read more
Psychedelic Front Runners MindMed , BioXcel Patent System To Identify Agitation

Psychedelic Front Runners MindMed , BioXcel Patent System To Identify Agitation

This article by Gaurav Dubey was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission. read more