Strong Day For Cannabis Stocks: SNDL Closed Up 8%, CGC & TLRY 5%, Check Today's Top Performing Canna Stocks

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 27, 2021 5:36 pm
GAINERS:

  • Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 16.04% at $10.96 with an estimated market cap of $22.7M.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 9.8% at $8.74 with an estimated market cap of $49.8M.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 9.29% at $0.66 with an estimated market cap of $111.1M.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 8.1% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 7.31% at $6.38 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 7.03% at $14.16 with an estimated market cap of $148.9M.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 6.81% at $2.04 with an estimated market cap of $564.2M.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 5.75% at $14.71 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
  • EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 5.26% at $0.86 with an estimated market cap of $95.9M.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 4.77% at $27.02 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 4.71% at $12.22 with an estimated market cap of $5.5B.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 4.22% at $9.64 with an estimated market cap of $2.6B.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 4.04% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $80.2M.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 3.85% at $1.08 with an estimated market cap of $135.2M.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 3.61% at $0.78 with an estimated market cap of $48.7M.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 3.57% at $2.61 with an estimated market cap of $197.7M.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 3.56% at $7.38 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 3.33% at $5.89 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3.25% at $6.67 with an estimated market cap of $465.9M.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed up 3.09% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $41.0M.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 3.03% at $3.06 with an estimated market cap of $498.0M.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 2.94% at $2.1 with an estimated market cap of $294.7M.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 2.69% at $4.58 with an estimated market cap of $188.9M.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 2.61% at $28.28 with an estimated market cap of $1.8B.
  • Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 2.36% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $40.7M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 2.32% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $79.4M.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 2.04% at $0.48 with an estimated market cap of $51.9M.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 2.01% at $61.29 with an estimated market cap of $3.7B.

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

