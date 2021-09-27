fbpx

Delta 9 Cannabis Teams Up With VIVO's Subsidiaries Reaching 20K Medical Patients

byNina Zdinjak
September 27, 2021 10:51 am
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) revealed Monday that it had entered into a supply partnership agreement with VIVO’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited and ABcann Medicinals Inc. Delta 9 and VIVO are two of Canada's longest-running cannabis companies, having received Health Canada licenses late 2013 to early 2014.
“We are honored that VIVO has selected Delta 9 to expand its medical product offering to include high-quality Delta 9 cannabis products,” said John Arbuthnot, Delta 9’s founder and CEO. "We’re excited that Delta 9 products will be available nationally through one of Canada’s leading medical cannabis marketplaces."
Under the partnership, VIVO will buy and list a selection of Delta 9 cannabis dried flower products for sale directly to Canna Farms’ nearly 20,000 active medical clients across Canada. VIVO’s medical clients will have the opportunity to purchase Delta 9 cannabis products directly on VIVO’s Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace.
"We’re pleased to add Delta 9 as a new LP supply partner," Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms’ co-founder and VIVO CEO said in a statement. “As the leader in the health & wellness cannabis industry, we are committed to providing our clients with access to quality craft cannabis.” 

Price Action

Delta 9 shares were trading 0.03% higher at 33 cents per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash

