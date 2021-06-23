Delta 9 Cannabis Co. Posts Q2 2021 Revenue Guidance: What Cannabis Stock Investors Need To Know

Vertically integrated cannabis company Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) posted Tuesday guidance on its revenue forecast for the quarter and six-month period ending June 30, 2021, based on preliminary results.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company expects to generate between $15.5 million and $17.25 million in the second quarter, compared to $13.23 million in the prior period and $13.01 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

For the first half of fiscal 2021, Delta 9 anticipates that revenue will range between 28.75 million and $30.5 million versus $24.76 million in the same period of last year.

“We anticipate our Q2, 2021 performance will demonstrate a record revenue quarter for Delta 9 with the Company’s three business segments contributing to the success of the quarter,” John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, said. “We anticipate continued growth in all three of our business segments units through the back half of 2021.”

Delta 9 said that it will release the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on August 16, before the market opens, with the conference call taking place at 9:00 a.m., the same day.

