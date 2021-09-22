fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.19
361.96
+ 1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 231.15
43246.77
+ 0.54%
DIA
+ 4.85
334.26
+ 1.43%
SPY
+ 5.85
427.79
+ 1.35%
TLT
+ 0.21
150.68
+ 0.14%
GLD
+ 0.96
165.08
+ 0.58%

Former Massachusetts Mayor Gets Six Years In Prison For Marijuana Corruption Charges

byJelena Martinovic
September 22, 2021 1:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Former Massachusetts Mayor Gets Six Years In Prison For Marijuana Corruption Charges

Once viewed as a rising star in the Democratic party, former Massachusetts mayor Jasiel Correia was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted in May on charges including fraud and extortion of hundreds of thousands of dollars tied to local marijuana businesses.

The ex-mayor of Fall River, 29, showed no emotion as U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock blasted him, saying that "City Hall was for sale" during his mandate.

Judge Woodlock, reported MassLive, threw out several convictions against Correia accusing him of deceiving investors who backed a smartphone app, dubbed SnoOwl, which he designed to help businesses connect with consumers.

Prosecutors disclosed that Correia spent nearly two-thirds of the sum he received from investors on his lavish lifestyle.

Correia, however, insisted on his innocence, saying that was the reason he turned down a plea deal and that the trial was politically motivated.

"The justice system has failed us," Correia said after the judge handed down the sentence.

According to ABC News, the defense had asked for three years, stressing that Correia also did much good for Fall River.

"None of that excuses what happened here, but I think it's required to have a fuller picture of the man and to understand how somebody might get derailed but still have hope to contribute in a future chapter of life," said Correia's attorney William Fick.

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Oxford on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Politics Markets

Related Articles

'The House Rules Committee just cleared an NDAA amendment on marijuana banking for a floor vote—expected later this week. BUT a separate measure on research on the benefits of psychedelics for active duty military members was blocked' -Tweet

https://twitter.com/tomangell/status/1440394364119707652 read more

Amazon Says Is Supporting Effort To Reform Nation's Cannabis Policy

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/policy-news-views/amazon-is-supporting-the-effort-to-reform-the-nations-cannabis-policy#:~:text=Amazon%20is%20supporting%20the%20effort%20to%20reform%20the%20nation's%20cannabis%20pol read more

'Florida Marijuana Activists File New Legalization Initiative For 2022 Ballot Following Supreme Court Defeats' -Marijuana Moment

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/florida-marijuana-activists-file-new-legalization-initiative-for-2022-ballot-following-supreme-court-defeats/ read more
Legalization Momentum: Courts Expunge 362K Marijuana Cases In NJ, Arrests Drop 90% In Virginia

Legalization Momentum: Courts Expunge 362K Marijuana Cases In NJ, Arrests Drop 90% In Virginia

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo Marijuana legalization is gaining momentum in the United States, which is increasingly evidenced by decriminalization, reduced sentences and drops in cannabis-related arrests. read more