GTI Teams Up With Celebrity-Backed Cann To Distribute Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Beverages

Rise dispensary owner Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) is entering the cannabis beverage market via a deal with Cann.

The Chicago-based cannabis CPG company has teamed up with the celebrity-backed cannabis beverage brand to produce and distribute its line of sparkling drinks in Illinois.

The collaboration includes the expansion to additional markets, including New Jersey.

California-based Cann — which counts Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose, Rebel Wilson and Darren Criss among its investors — offers a selection of micro-dosed social tonics that come in various flavors (lemon and lavender, grapefruit and rosemary, and blood orange and cardamom).

The beverages also tout all-natural ingredients, such as herbs, organic agave nectar, and small doses of cannabis CBD and THC extract.

They are low in sugar and calories and come in 6-packs of 8-ounce cans.

Luke Anderson, Cann co-founder, emphasized that they are helping their consumers to “incorporate cannabis into their lives recreationally” by allowing them to “rewrite the ‘bad edible experience’ you had in college and change your social drinking routine at the same time.”

Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler says the “cannabis beverage category is poised for growth.”

“Consumers are increasingly entering the market seeking alternatives to alcohol with familiar consumption experiences,” he added.

The trend of cannabis beverages is apparently here to stay, as companies within the space are haste to take part in the burgeoning market, with Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) being the most recent to opt for that move.

On Tuesday, Smith Falls, Ontario-based company launched its CBD-infused sparkling water, dubbed Quatreau, in the U.S. on Tuesday, just months following the debut in Canada.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.