Happy Friday: Peggy Don't Mess Around! — Cannabis Daily September 17, 2021
The beverage space is definitely going to be a sector. So alcohol needs to honestly start moving into the sector soon because we've all seen Tilray's acquisition of Sweetwater.
Cannabis Culture
- A dispensary in Arizona is raising money to fight breast cancer via a unique program: trading old bras for new products.
- CEO of Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF) yesterday announced the launch of a new product that will get you high in increments, similar to alcohol, which is a great alternative for those who don't care for booze.
- College-age adults are getting high at historic levels. They are reportedly consuming cannabis and psychedelics at a higher rate than in past years.
- Tennessee granny flips off the police in a mugshot after a cannabis farm bust.
On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)
- urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)
- General Cannabis Corp (OTC:CANN)
- Tilray Inc(NASDAQ:TLRY)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
