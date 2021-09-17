Happy Friday: Peggy Don't Mess Around! — Cannabis Daily September 17, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

The beverage space is definitely going to be a sector. So alcohol needs to honestly start moving into the sector soon because we've all seen Tilray's acquisition of Sweetwater.

A dispensary in Arizona is raising money to fight breast cancer via a unique program: trading old bras for new products.



CEO of Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF) yesterday announced the launch of a new product that will get you high in increments, similar to alcohol, which is a great alternative for those who don't care for booze.



College-age adults are getting high at historic levels. They are reportedly consuming cannabis and psychedelics at a higher rate than in past years.



Tennessee granny flips off the police in a mugshot after a cannabis farm bust.



On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)

(NASDAQ:ACB) urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)

(NASDAQ:UGRO) General Cannabis Corp (OTC:CANN)

(OTC:CANN) Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

(NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

