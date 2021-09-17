fbpx

Happy Friday: Peggy Don't Mess Around! — Cannabis Daily September 17, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
September 17, 2021 3:36 pm
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

 

The beverage space is definitely going to be a sector. So alcohol needs to honestly start moving into the sector soon because we've all seen Tilray's acquisition of Sweetwater.

 

Cannabis Culture

 

  • A dispensary in Arizona is raising money to fight breast cancer via a unique program: trading old bras for new products.
  • CEO of Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF) yesterday announced the launch of a new product that will get you high in increments, similar to alcohol, which is a great alternative for those who don't care for booze.
  • College-age adults are getting high at historic levels. They are reportedly consuming cannabis and psychedelics at a higher rate than in past years.
  • Tennessee granny flips off the police in a mugshot after a cannabis farm bust.
On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

 

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)
  • urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)
  • General Cannabis Corp (OTC:CANN)
  • Tilray Inc(NASDAQ:TLRY)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

