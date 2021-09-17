Cannabis Law Firm Vicente Sederberg Launches Dedicated Environment, Health And Safety Practice

National cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP launched an environment, health and safety (EHS) practice aimed at helping the cannabis industry navigate the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape and growing demand for environmental accountability.

As legal marijuana markets mature, state and local governments are ramping up enforcement of health and safety rules and increasingly including sustainability requirements in licensing applications. At the federal level, actions have been taken against cannabis companies for violations of the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, as well as the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

“Failure to comply with EHS rules can result in serious consequences, including civil and criminal penalties, hefty fines, business interruptions, and bad publicity. These penalties can be levied not only against the company but also its officers and directors,” Michelle Bodian, co-chair of the EHS practice group at Vicente Sederberg LLP, told Benzinga. “It is critical that cannabis operators take the time to understand their obligations and employ the resources necessary to navigate these nuanced areas of the law. Not only for the common good but also for their own.”