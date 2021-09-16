Michigan: Wana Brands Partners With Cannabis Dispensaries & Charities As It Launches Its Quick Gummies

As part of the launch of Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies in Michigan, infused cannabis products producer Wana Brands is working with leading Michigan dispensaries and nonprofits to promote healing, growth, socializing and support for others.

“Wana embraces its communities, and works hard to make a difference, neighborhood by neighborhood,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO, Wana Brands. “So we are excited to partner with Michigan dispensaries Green Culture, Green Buddha and Zen Leaf to pursue causes that matter to Michiganders.”

The Green Culture collaboration benefits the Flint Association of the Deaf. Meanwhile, Wana’s work with Green Buddha supports the Detroit Dog Rescue. Through its partnership with Zen Leaf, Wana is also supporting Sons & Daughters United’s Great Lakes Expungement Network Program.

Each non-profit will receive a donation of $1,500 to fund their important work.

The partnerships begin just as Wana introduces Wana Quicks to Michigan consumers. Wana Quicks take less than 10 minutes to begin registering effects, an important milestone for cannabis edibles.

“Wana believes socializing and community are foundations of strong neighborhoods,” Whiteman continued. “Quick is an especially popular product, thanks in part to its ability to nurture sessionable experiences similar to those of sharing cocktails with friends. Our Quick gummies revolve around a happy-hour theme for this reason. We are eager for residents in Michigan to get together with our Quick products including Sativa Peach Bellini, Indica Pina Colada and 1:1 Strawberry Margarita flavors.”