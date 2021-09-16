MAVPR Launches Accessible PR Services For Cannabis, Sex & Psychedelics Industries

NYC-based cannabis and adult industry agency Melissa A Vitale Public Relations (MAVPR), announced its newest service, PressBoxx, an accessible PR option for the sex, cannabis and psychedelics industries.

PressBoxx allows more brands to access public relations through a quarterly press mailer offering a curated selection of sex-positive and legal-cannabis products delivered to more than fifty journalists and editors each season. PressBoxx meaningfully introduces a complimentary selection of up-and-coming brands to media for potential future coverage.

Hand-picked by MAVPR, every PressBoxx features up to twelve full-size samples, with three variations targeted for journalist focus. Accompanied by seasonal pitching from MAVPR, PressBoxx is designed to create a powerful product introduction without the cost of boutique PR services.

“My goal to work with adult and cannabis startups has always been challenged by operational hurdles that reduce marketing budgets of the undiscovered brands that press want to cover,” says PressBoxx creator and MAVPR founder Melissa A Vitale. “When the pandemic’s further strains on media drove PR costs higher, I wanted an accessible option to continue to offer buzzworthy products and insider sources to journalists and editors.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.