fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.26
377.79
+ 0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 1477.76
47503.00
+ 3.21%
DIA
-0.66
349.48
-0.19%
SPY
-0.78
448.66
-0.17%
TLT
-0.69
151.27
-0.46%
GLD
-3.78
171.61
-2.25%

More Cannabis Dispensaries Coming Soon: Ohio Expands Medical Cannabis Cultivation Amid Shortages

byMaureen Meehan
September 16, 2021 4:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
More Cannabis Dispensaries Coming Soon: Ohio Expands Medical Cannabis Cultivation Amid Shortages

Ohio's medical marijuana cultivators who have complied with rules and regulations can now request permission to expand their grow space, the Ohio Department of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The expansion process comes as the Buckeye State plans to more than double the number of its dispensaries after a cultivator, Fire Rock Ltd., sued the state for failing to act on its February 2020 request to expand.

"This decision comes after a review of multiple program metrics, including patient program participation and the Board of Pharmacy’s impending request for new dispensary license applications," a Commerce Department spokesperson told the Cincinnati Enquirer

It's A Math Problem: There's A Weed Shortage For MMJ Patients 

Fire Rock and several other small-scale growers, who are all capped at 3,000 square feet of grow space, had been requesting an expansion, arguing that they were consistently selling out of product while the state had already expanded the number of licensees beyond the initial 24. The commerce department sat on Fire Rock's request, so the company sued

The Ohio Supreme Court stepped in and ordered the agency to make a decision. The agency rejected the request, arguing that expansion was premature and that there was “a sufficient program-wide supply” of cannabis, which was not the case. Fire Rock appealed.

Although after Wednesday's announcement to choose 73 more dispensaries, the issue could be moot.

More Dispensaries Coming Soon

The new dispensaries will be allowed to include drive-through windows in their proposals while the state goes through a rule-making process to let existing dispensaries retrofit their facilities with drive-through windows.

This comes after some rules were altered and relaxed in April 2020 to keep workers and patients safe during the pandemic.

The new allocation method to be undertaken by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy will be published on Sept. 20. The goal is to ensure there will be about 1,200 registered patients per dispensary in each dispensary district of the state. This will give Ohio more dispensaries per capita than in neighboring Pennsylvania.

Public Cannabis Companies Already Providing Weed To Ohio Dispensaries

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) recently acquired Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC, a licensed medical cannabis processor in Ohio and in July purchased OhiGrow, LLC

Also in July, Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) bought its fifth dispensary in Ohio. 

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF), which has the broadest type of cultivation license in the state (25,000 square feet), a complete processing facility and the maximum number of retail stores, supplies cannabis flower and products to 88% of dispensaries in Ohio

But, it's still not enough.

Photo by Matt Koffel on Unsplash.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Retail Sales Legal Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Regulatory Update: Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota

Cannabis Regulatory Update: Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota

Kansas House Passes Medical Cannabis Legalization Bill, Sends It For A Floor Vote read more
Cannabis Real Estate Company NewLake Capital Partners Wraps Up $101.56M IPO, Will Begin Trading On OTC

Cannabis Real Estate Company NewLake Capital Partners Wraps Up $101.56M IPO, Will Begin Trading On OTC

A sale-leaseback real estate company for the cannabis industry NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. announced on Monday that it has closed its initial public offering of 3.91 million shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $26.00 per share.  read more
Low-Cost Pot Stocks To Consider, According To Entourage Effect Capital's Matt Hawkins

Low-Cost Pot Stocks To Consider, According To Entourage Effect Capital's Matt Hawkins

Entourage Effect Capital managing partner Matt Hawkins has been active in the cannabis space since creating his private equity firm in 2014. read more
New York's St. Regis Mohawk Tribe To Start Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Way Ahead Of The Rest Of The State

New York's St. Regis Mohawk Tribe To Start Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Way Ahead Of The Rest Of The State

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is poised to open the first adult-use cannabis shop in New York State, beating out the non-tribal retailers by up to a year…or more. read more