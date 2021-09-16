Czech Republic To Triple Amount Of THC Allowed In Industrial Hemp

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

The lower house of the Czech Republic's Parliament approved an amendment that will allow the amount of THC in industrial hemp to be tripled.

Currently, the THC limit stands at 0.3%. With the approved amendment, it could reach 1%.

According to Expats, this measure will also improve the availability of medical marijuana, thanks to the fact that it will make it easier to obtain licenses to grow cannabis for therapeutic use.

Likewise, the draft of the reform sent to the president establishes that hemp extracts and tinctures containing up to 1% THC will not be considered as an "addictive substance."

What's next?

The draft will be submitted to President Miloš Zeman for approval. In case he gives the go-ahead, the law will come into force on January 1, 2022.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry said it expects this change to increase competition and reduce the price of medicinal products containing cannabis, which are 90% covered by public health insurance.

