Elections In Germany And Cannabis: Where Does Each Party Stand On Marijuana?

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

In the run-up to the September elections in Germany, speculation is beginning to swirl around the legalization of marijuana. This is not a minor issue, as recreational marijuana is widely consumed in the country and its use is largely normalized.

Cannabis use in Germany is at an all-time high, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

Almost one-third of adults have tried cannabis at least once in their lives and more than 4 million people use it regularly in the country.

Next, we compiled the opinion of the main parties in Parliament on marijuana in the verge of elections.

Green Party (Die Grünen)

The Green Party came out in favor of cannabis. Their proposal? "To put an end to the informal cannabis market and to push back organized crime with a new drug policy."

In addition, they seek to approve a regulatory framework that allows the legal and controlled distribution of the plant in authorized stores. On top of that, adults could carry up to 30 grams (1 oz) of cannabis and grow up to 3 cannabis plants for personal use at home.

Social Democratic Party (Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands)

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) has been taking a more progressive approach than before: in 2020, they declared that they wanted to move away from prohibition, supporting the decriminalization of cannabis for personal use.

They also suggested the implementation of pilot programs that would allow the legal and regulated distribution of the plant to adults.

However, in October last year, the SPD voted against a bill legalizing a controlled market for adult-use marijuana.

Christian Democratic Union (Christlich Demokratische Union Deutschlands)

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel (who will not run this time), holds a more conservative stance.

Some high-ranking members of the CDU have previously referred to recreational cannabis trials for adults. But, in October 2020, they voted in agreement with the SPD, against the proposed bill to legalize adult-use marijuana.

Alternative For Germany (Alternative für Deutschland)

Alternative For Germany (AfD), a right-wing nationalist party, refused to unveil their stance on marijuana. However, they have previously stated that they have no intention of legalizing cannabis.

Forecast for marijuana in Germany

As Leafie reported, polls show a possible coalition between the SPD and the Greens, so there is quite a bit of optimism around the possibility of cannabis being legalized in the country in the next four years.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: