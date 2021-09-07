 Skip to main content

More Sustainability, Less Carbon: BMW Commits To Hemp And Recycling
El Planteo , Benzinga Contributor  
September 07, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
By Franca Quarneti Via El Planteo

In its quest to reduce its carbon footprint, BMW (OTC: BMWYY) will begin using more hemp and other environmentally friendly materials inside its vehicles.

It is no coincidence that BMW was named the world's most sustainable automaker by S&P Dow Jones last November: the company adopted new strategies that focus on the use of greener materials, some of which will be recycled.

For example, the company has been using hemp in the door panel linings of its electric i3 for some years now. This feature not only fulfills an ecological function but also plays a role in lightening the vehicle.

Beyond Hemp: BMW's Ambitious Goal

"The BMW Group is focusing its research and development efforts on environmentally compatible raw materials. At the same time, it is accelerating the creation of a market for secondary materials and working with selected start-ups and experienced material suppliers to develop pioneering materials," the company stated.

Their goal? To reduce the life cycle CO2 emissions of their cars by more than 40%, by 2030.

Meanwhile, the firm confirmed that it will use hemp, flax, and kenaf (a plant that has connections to cannabis) fibers to produce components such as door panels.

See also: Legal Weed: Cannabis Dispensaries, Marijuana Stocks And How It All Works

Likewise, as reported by Autocar, BMW is also working on "wood foams", an open-pore structure formed by finely crushed wood particles that will be produced from 100% renewable materials.

"We are following a consistent path towards holistic sustainable product development, responsible use of resources, and transformation into a circular economy," concluded Dr. Stefan Floeck, the head of Mini development and BMW's compact lineup.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

