Video: All You Need To Know About Leafly And Its IPO, COO Sam Martin Shares Details On The Co., Upcoming Stock Listing

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Sam Martin, COO of Leafly.

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings Inc. will go public via a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company Merida Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:MCMJ). Merida will take Leafly's name and that its common stock will list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘LFLY.’

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

PharmaCielo Ltd (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF)

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

cbdMD, Inc (NYSE:YCBD)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCXQ: GTBIF)

