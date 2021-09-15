fbpx

Video: All You Need To Know About Leafly And Its IPO, COO Sam Martin Shares Details On The Co., Upcoming Stock Listing

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 15, 2021 10:48 am
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Sam Martin, COO of Leafly.

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings Inc. will go public via a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company Merida Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:MCMJ). Merida will take Leafly's name and that its common stock will list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘LFLY.’

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

PharmaCielo Ltd (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF)

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
cbdMD, Inc (NYSE:YCBD)
Green Thumb Industries (OTCXQ: GTBIF)

CLICK HERE TO WATCH ON YOUTUBE. Or visit https://www.youtube.com/c/Benzinga

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

