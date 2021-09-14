Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space — Check Out Movers For September 14, 2021
GAINERS:
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 5.29% at $7.96 with an estimated market cap of $44.1M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 3.62% at $0.49 with an estimated market cap of $53.4M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 2.89% at $1.79 with an estimated market cap of $55.8M.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 2.87% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $24.2M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 2.39% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $28.0M.
LOSERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 10.71% at $1.9 with an estimated market cap of $50.3M.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 10.64% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $133.4M.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 8.99% at $25.83 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 8.93% at $7.34 with an estimated market cap of $41.8M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 8.27% at $13.53 with an estimated market cap of $142.2M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 6.57% at $2.56 with an estimated market cap of $193.9M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 6.52% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $76.7M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 5.99% at $2.04 with an estimated market cap of $117.9M.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 5.89% at $144.91 with an estimated market cap of $8.1B.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 5.68% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $91.7M.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 5.25% at $0.59 with an estimated market cap of $98.1M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 5.07% at $2.06 with an estimated market cap of $569.8M.
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 4.76% at $2.67 with an estimated market cap of $1.1B.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 4.22% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 4.08% at $2.82 with an estimated market cap of $37.6M.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.01% at $11.74 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.97% at $2.1 with an estimated market cap of $294.6M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 3.95% at $1.7 with an estimated market cap of $156.8M.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed down 3.93% at $198 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 3.64% at $5.83 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.48% at $1.11 with an estimated market cap of $139.0M.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 3.45% at $1.12 with an estimated market cap of $159.5M.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 3.24% at $2.99 with an estimated market cap of $486.6M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 3.23% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $129.4M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 3.15% at $4.31 with an estimated market cap of $177.8M.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 2.93% at $79.63 with an estimated market cap of $2.1B.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 2.92% at $10.8 with an estimated market cap of $6.6B.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed down 2.9% at $57.55 with an estimated market cap of $3.5B.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.83% at $2.4 with an estimated market cap of $717.1M.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.79% at $14.63 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 2.49% at $8.23 with an estimated market cap of $847.1M.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 2.36% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $181.5M.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.3% at $8.48 with an estimated market cap of $725.6M.
- Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.