fbpx

QQQ
-1.85
378.18
-0.49%
BTC/USD
+ 442.01
46467.25
+ 0.96%
DIA
-3.41
352.71
-0.98%
SPY
-3.19
449.77
-0.71%
TLT
+ 1.65
147.65
+ 1.11%
GLD
+ 0.95
166.80
+ 0.56%

Can Ketamine For Depression Be Improved? New Study Will Looks Into Ketamine Analog Arketamine

byNatan Ponieman
September 14, 2021 2:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Ketamine For Depression Be Improved? New Study Will Looks Into Ketamine Analog Arketamine

Perception Neuroscience, an Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) subsidiary, is starting a Phase 2a clinical trial on PCN-101, its lead drug candidate.

The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a proprietary formulation of arketamine that could have a similar therapeutic action to ketamine in the treatment of depression, with less dissociative effects.

The Phase 2a trial is a double blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with treatment-resistant depression. Three parallel arms will enroll 31 patients at multiple locations. Patients will receive either placebo, a 30 mg dose, or a 60 mg dose of arketamine intravenously.

“[Treatment-resistant depression] impacts nearly 100 million people around the world, making up a third of patients living with depression; currently they are either undertreated or unresponsive to existing treatment options. We believe PCN-101 holds promise in helping such treatment-resistant patients, as a potential rapidly-acting antidepressant which can be administered at home,” said Terence Kelly, CEO of Perception Neuroscience. 

In 2019, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary, released Spravato, an FDA-approved nasal spray containing esketamine (arketamine’s mirror compound) for the rapid treatment of depression symptoms.

Perception said that non-clinical depression model studies in rodents suggest that arketamine could have more durable and potent effects than esketamine and potentially a more favorable safety and tolerability profile.

"We believe insight into the molecular properties of the single isomer, R-ketamine, has the potential to offer a highly differentiated profile from current treatment options," said Florian Brand, CEO and co-founder of Atai.

Photo by Chokniti Khongchum from Pexels.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets