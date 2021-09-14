fbpx

Lowell Smokes Now Available At Ascend In Massachusetts

byJavier Hasse
September 14, 2021 2:52 pm
Lowell Smokes Now Available At Ascend In Massachusetts

Lowell Farms Inc (OTC:LOWLF)’s Lowell Smokes brand pre-rolls are now available in the Massachusetts market, exclusively at Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTC:AAWH) locations.

“Lowell Farms is excited to be entering such a growing and sophisticated cannabis market,” said Lowell Farms' chairman of the board George Allen. “Even more exciting is our continued partnership with Ascend Wellness Holdings, which has already yielded incredible results in Illinois and we expect even greater results in Massachusetts, a market where recreational cannabis sales have topped $2 billion.”

The partnership between the two companies follows a similar launch last month in Illinois. The rollout began at Ascend’s flagship storefront at 272 Friend Street near TD Garden in the center of downtown Boston.

The Lowell Smokes brand is the most recognized product in the Lowell Farms portfolio. Massachusetts customers can now order Lowell Smokes products online at letsascend.com.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

