Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers For September 13, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 13, 2021 4:43 pm
Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers For September 13, 2021

GAINERS:

  • Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 13.17% at $2.13 with an estimated market cap of $56.4M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 9.23% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $82.0M.
  • iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 7.69% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $66.6M.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 6.42% at $1.16 with an estimated market cap of $165.2M.
  • General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 5.82% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $31.1M.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 5.57% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $97.2M.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $134.5M.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 5.14% at $206.1 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 4.12% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $163.2M.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 3.58% at $14.75 with an estimated market cap of $155.1M.
  • Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 3.18% at $5.94 with an estimated market cap of $215.9M.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 2.72% at $6.78 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.7% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 2.27% at $25.93 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.

LOSERS:

© 2021 Benzinga.com.

