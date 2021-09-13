Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers For September 13, 2021
GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 13.17% at $2.13 with an estimated market cap of $56.4M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 9.23% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $82.0M.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 7.69% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $66.6M.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 6.42% at $1.16 with an estimated market cap of $165.2M.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 5.82% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $31.1M.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 5.57% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $97.2M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $134.5M.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 5.14% at $206.1 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 4.12% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $163.2M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 3.58% at $14.75 with an estimated market cap of $155.1M.
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 3.18% at $5.94 with an estimated market cap of $215.9M.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 2.72% at $6.78 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.7% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 2.27% at $25.93 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 16.96% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $60.9M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 9.9% at $1.73 with an estimated market cap of $54.2M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 9.56% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $44.0M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 9.27% at $2.74 with an estimated market cap of $207.6M.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 9.21% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $185.9M.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 8.43% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $45.6M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 7.27% at $0.47 with an estimated market cap of $51.6M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.86% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $27.4M.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 6.28% at $0.62 with an estimated market cap of $103.5M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 5.09% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $68.2M.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 5.07% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $23.5M.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 4.73% at $8.06 with an estimated market cap of $46.0M.
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 4.55% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $51.5M.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 4.42% at $8.44 with an estimated market cap of $869.7M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 4.41% at $2.17 with an estimated market cap of $125.4M.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 4.33% at $3.09 with an estimated market cap of $502.9M.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 4.23% at $2.94 with an estimated market cap of $39.2M.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 3.8% at $28.38 with an estimated market cap of $1.7B.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.36% at $1.15 with an estimated market cap of $144.0M.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 3.22% at $19.81 with an estimated market cap of $858.8M.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 2.83% at $228.33 with an estimated market cap of $5.5B.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 2.42% at $14.9 with an estimated market cap of $746.3M.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.2% at $0.67 with an estimated market cap of $149.3M.
