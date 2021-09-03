California's Top-Selling Cannabis Edibles Brand Kiva Reaches Massachusetts

Kiva Confections, California’s top-selling cannabis edibles brand according to sales data tracked by BDS Analytics, has expanded to the Massachusetts market through a partnership with Revolutionary Clinics.

Through this venture, Revolutionary Clinics will exclusively produce Kiva products at its state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Fitchburg. Initially, Kiva’s line of Camino gummies will be made available to Massachusetts’ medical patients and adult-use customers and additional products, including Kiva Bars, Terra Bites and Petra Mints will hit the shelves in the next year.

Kiva’s partnership with Revolutionary Clinics marks the company’s debut on the East Coast. In addition to Massachusetts, Kiva is or will soon be sold in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Oklahoma.