Medical Marijuana Shares Jump As Its Subsidiary Kannaway Launches CBD Products In Hong Kong

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA) announced Wednesday that its subsidiary Kannaway has launched its operations in Hong Kong.

​​"Our first Asian expansion has been a fantastic success in Japan and we now look forward to bringing our high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products to Hong Kong as well," Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder stated. "Hemp has a long history in the region and, according to MJBizDaily, China is the world’s largest hemp producer. Now, with the global popularity of CBD on the rise, we’re seeing the citizens of Hong Kong who want to go back to their roots use hemp-derived CBD.”

Kannaway will be hosting regional events to educate current and potential brand ambassadors on the many potential wellness benefits and financial opportunities of hemp-derived CBD oil.

Price Action

Medical Marijuana’s shares were trading 9.76% higher at $0.04 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash