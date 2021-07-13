HempMeds' Latin American Operations Hit Record Revenue Month In June, Up By 84% From May

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) reported Tuesday that the Latin American operations of its subsidiary HempMeds had a record revenue month in June.

HempMeds' revenue jumped 84% in June from May in Latin America, or 12% when compared to the same period in the previous year. Its prior highest revenue month in the company's history was in February 2021, which indicates the company is on a roll.

“This is a very exciting accomplishment and we hope that shareholders and customers alike can view this as a promising sign that our Company continues to expand on its international growth and become the world’s first truly global cannabis company,” said HempMeds® CEO Raul Elizalde. “Our Argentinian operations are growing every month and in Mexico, we just signed a distribution agreement with a large retailer to sell our CBD products nationwide. We are very proud that our product RH Oil, the first-ever CBD product to be imported into Mexico, has become the most recommended CBD product by doctors in Mexico.”

Recent Activities

Medical Marijuana revealed in June that HempMeds has welcomed the Brazilian professional UFC mixed martial artist (MMA) Raoni Barcelos as its spokesperson.

Barcelos won the Brazilian national championship five times and has been an active fighter for nine years in the bantamweight class. Currently, he is an unbeaten MMA with 16 fights and 8 knockouts. The athlete said that he has been relying on HempMeds CBD products to help him with recovery issues after years of professional training and many fights.

“I hope to share knowledge with athletes around the world who could benefit from using CBD but are afraid to use the products or uninformed of how to use them,” Barcelos said at the time.

Price Action

Medical Marijuana’s shares were trading 1.27% lower at $0.03 per share at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash