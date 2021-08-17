fbpx

QQQ
-5.11
374.09
-1.38%
DIA
-4.50
361.07
-1.26%
SPY
-5.23
452.20
-1.17%
TLT
+ 0.25
148.66
+ 0.17%
GLD
-0.42
167.64
-0.25%

Medical Marijuana Inc. Shares Slightly Up On Announcing Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue And Net Income

byJelena Martinovic
August 17, 2021 11:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medical Marijuana Inc. Shares Slightly Up On Announcing Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue And Net Income

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced Tuesday it has generated $9.6 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2021, up 8% sequentially.

"We are working to build a global cannabis company that is not only profitable but one that introduces the power of cannabis to new markets worldwide," Blake Schroeder, the company's CEO, said.

In addition, the San Diego-based company recently revealed that July marked the largest revenue in its history.

As the first publicly listed cannabis company, Medical Marijuana, Inc. "changed the world," Schroeder, COO prior to becoming CEO, recently told Benzinga.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net Income totaled $7 million, representing an increase of 86% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Gross profit totaled $5.6 million.
  • Cash position at the end of the period was $6.6 million, up by 34% sequentially.
  • Both sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses decreased as a percentage of sales when compared to the same quarter of last year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $2 million, one of the highest in the company's history.

Q2 2021 Operational Highlights

  • The company and its subsidiaries received two prestigious Stevie Awards at The 19th Annual American Business Awards, the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.
  • In addition, the company's subsidiary HempMeds celebrated new legislation to decriminalize cannabis in Mexico.

"In this quarter, we've seen great momentum in both our Latin American and Asian businesses," Schroeder added. "These markets continue to represent tremendous untapped value for our company where we continue to have a first-mover advantage. Our US and European operations have also remained strong, and we are looking forward to continuing to progress as we have in recent months, throughout the remainder of the year."

Price Action

Medical Marijuana shares traded 2.7397% higher at $0.03 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Rick Proctor on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Medical Marijuana CEO On Being A Company Of Firsts

July marked the largest revenue month in Medical Marijuana Inc's (OTC: MJNA) history.  read more

Watch Medical Marijuana & Unrivaled Brands At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Ghost Drops, Virtual Medical International, Hemp Meds, Avicanna, Silver Therapeutics, Ayr Wellness

Former Ignite Exec Gene Bernaudo To Serve As CEO And Interim COO Of Ghost Drops Ghost Drops has named cannabis expert Gene Bernaudo as its CEO and interim chief operating officer. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TruTrace, Flora Growth, New You, Aleafia, Medolife Rx, Medical Marijuana, Union Cannabis Group

TruTrace Technologies Names Robert Lelovic As New CFO TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT), a developer of fully integrated software designed to boost traceability of testing standards within the legal cannabis, nutraceutical, food, and pharmaceutical space has hired Robert Lelovic, CPA, CA, to its leadership team. read more