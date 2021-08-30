Last Prisoner Project Calls For Support Of Rudi Gammo, Imprisoned For Operating A Medical Cannabis Dispensary

By Last Prisoner Project.

In 2018, Rudi was sentenced to 5.5 years in state prison for operating a sanctioned medical dispensary and allowing the caregivers who supplied the dispensary with medical marijuana to cultivate the plant in his homes.

Earlier this year (with the support of Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald who has agreed to drop all charges) Gammo’s legal team filed a motion ​​requesting the court set aside his guilty pleas and/or re-sentence him.

That motion was denied by the Honorable Judge Matis last Friday.

Rudi’s attorneys have ONE last attempt to secure his freedom, and next week Rudi’s legal team will file a motion for reconsideration.

Wednesday, September 1 from 10 – 11 AM ET the Michigan Cannabis Freedom Coalition will host a demonstration for Rudi’s freedom at the Oakland County Courthouse (1200 N Telegraph Rd Department 404. Pontiac, MI).

This peaceful protest will make it clear to state authorities that the public is opposed to their senseless and unjust decision to deny Rudi his freedom.

We encourage you to join Rudi’s family, friends, and supporters in making your voices heard. For those who cannot attend, we ask that you show your support on social using #FreeRudiGammo 💚

